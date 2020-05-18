Global  

Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League.Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, she said: “Congratulations to Liverpool for winning but, even so, fans of course want to celebrate, but they did not need to go to the football ground and congregate outside the stadium.“As much as people do want to be out right now - the weather is amazing - stick to the rules, follow the guidance.“We have made it quite clear that no-one should be gathering with six or more people.”

