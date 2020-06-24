COVID-19: 'Arrangements were made for 2.5 crore migrants,' says HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Since lockdown began, both PM and I spoke to all CMs and told them to make stay and food arrangements for migrants.

Arrangements were made for around 2.5 crore people.

Rs 11,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund was transferred to the states," said Home Minister Amit Shah."It was ensured that hospitals and quarantine centres were operational in the receiving states.

Soon after, PM decided to run 'Shramik Special train' services, and till now, around 63 lakh migrants have travelled by 4594 trains.

Some saddening incidents happened when people lost patience and started travelling on foot, we were also pained by it.

PM had told all CMs to run buses to ferry migrants travelling on foot to nearest railway stations.

Till now, 1cr 20 lakh people have been ferried across the nation," he added.