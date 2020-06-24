Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: 'Arrangements were made for 2.5 crore migrants,' says HM Shah
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:49s - Published
COVID-19: 'Arrangements were made for 2.5 crore migrants,' says HM Shah

COVID-19: 'Arrangements were made for 2.5 crore migrants,' says HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Since lockdown began, both PM and I spoke to all CMs and told them to make stay and food arrangements for migrants.

Arrangements were made for around 2.5 crore people.

Rs 11,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund was transferred to the states," said Home Minister Amit Shah."It was ensured that hospitals and quarantine centres were operational in the receiving states.

Soon after, PM decided to run 'Shramik Special train' services, and till now, around 63 lakh migrants have travelled by 4594 trains.

Some saddening incidents happened when people lost patience and started travelling on foot, we were also pained by it.

PM had told all CMs to run buses to ferry migrants travelling on foot to nearest railway stations.

Till now, 1cr 20 lakh people have been ferried across the nation," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress #CoronavirusUpdate Since #lockdown began, both #PMModi and I spoke to all CMs and told them to make stay and food a… https://t.co/Nme0bVnlnK 3 hours ago

nuttyshe11

Shari Smikle RT @denjamdown: This same incompetence at @MOEYIJamaica patterns their continuous touting of online learning arrangements made for Jamaican… 2 days ago

denjamdown

d demercado This same incompetence at @MOEYIJamaica patterns their continuous touting of online learning arrangements made for… https://t.co/NlGRYD2RQp 2 days ago

tcooksey14

Terry Cooksey To the Nightingale in Manchester, as it is a Covid specialist hospital. Eventually, thankfully, she tested negative… https://t.co/eAS67mSJmg 4 days ago

prabhathrc

Prabhat Sharma RT @Chawladillise: @ArvindKejriwal ji Sir a few questions if you could answer them please. 1) Why is Delhi under so much crisis.? 2) What a… 1 week ago

TheBCDAGroup

The BCDA Group The COVID survivors were seafarers and land-based workers from Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. Trans… https://t.co/eMus1jkpUa 1 week ago

Chawladillise

Rahul Chawla @ArvindKejriwal ji Sir a few questions if you could answer them please. 1) Why is Delhi under so much crisis.? 2) W… https://t.co/FI30klDMsH 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah [Video]

Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
COVID-19: 'Delhi will have 30,000 beds by June 30,' assures HM Shah [Video]

COVID-19: 'Delhi will have 30,000 beds by June 30,' assures HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
Manish Sisodia asks Amit Shah to intervene, asks to scrap new covid SOPs [Video]

Manish Sisodia asks Amit Shah to intervene, asks to scrap new covid SOPs

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published