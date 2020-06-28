Ryan Reynolds crashes Hugh Jackman’s reunion with the X-Men cast | Oneindia News

Somehow it's been a whole 20 years since the original X-Men movie was released and to celebrate that big milestone some of the original cast enjoyed a virtual reunion – which was epically gatecrashed by some X-Men stars from later movies in the franchise.

Ryan Reynolds found yet another way to troll his frenemy Hugh Jackman, this time by gatecrashing the original X-Men cast reunion.

Wolverine star Hugh was joined by his former co-stars Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen for a catch-up on Zoom during the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future event on Saturday (27 June).

