MS Dhoni used to control bowlers in 2007 but started trusting them in 2013: Irfan Pathan | OneIndia

MS Dhoni is one of the finest captains to have graced the game and he's the only skipper to have all three ICC trophies in his cabinet.

Ever since he was made India captain in 2007 the Ranchi cricketer kept taking rapid strides to establish himself as a legend.

Dhoni's captaincy skills also developed as time progressed and by the time he stepped down as the skipper of the national side he had created a legacy of his own.

Now, former India pacer Irfan Pathan has revealed that initially, Dhoni liked to control his bowlers when he started his captaincy stint but by 2013 he came to trust them.

It was also the same phase when Dhoni became a calmer leader.

The 35-year-old Pathan, who played under Dhoni as part of both the 2007 World Cup-winning team and the 2013 Champions Trophy-clinching side, said the years, as they went by, changed Dhoni the captain in more ways than one.