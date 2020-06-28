Global  

India-China Galwan clash: Rahul takes on PM Modi and Sharad Pawar in one tweet | Oneindia News
2020-06-28
Congress's Rahul Gandhi took on friend and foe today with a tweet, which, refereeing to the events at Ladakh, questioned, When will there be talk of national security.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K.

Palaniswami and his government, labelling them "prime accused" in the controversial deaths of two men - a father and son in the town of Tuticorin - who were allegedly tortured by police.

Delhi has not reached community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday, a day after the city reported 2,948 fresh infections over 24 hours to record more than 80,000 cases overall - nearly as many as China, where the pandemic started in December last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has given a befitting response to those who dared to eye her territory in Ladakh referring to the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 soldiers were killed in action.

