Living Community COVID-19 Cases (6-27-20)

Joseph has announced that five employees and 14 residents have tested positive for covid-19... good saturday evening and thanks for joining us, i'm ron johnson... living community announced yesterday that the new 19 cases were individuals who did not have symptoms before testing.

Executive director chris kerns released a statement saying that they have implemented a plan and have isolated the covid positive residents in the special care unit... he added that 2 employees have recovered and nine are recovering in home-quarantine.

The living community is still waiting for more test results and will provide updates on their website... in total the living community has had 20 residents and 11 employees test positive for the virus...