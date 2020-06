In a statement on Twitter, Police Scotland said the identity is “based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year”.

Police have named the man shot by officers during an attack in Glasgow on Friday as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan .

