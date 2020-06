'Congress should introspect': Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' tweet

Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for its stand on the faceoff with China in Ladakh.

Shah said that Rahul Gandhi's 'surender Modi' tweet was used by Pakistan & China.

He also lashed out at the Congress over the imposition of emergency by former PM Indira Gandhi and said that people should not forget it.

