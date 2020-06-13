Global  

Hong Kong police filmed wrestling elderly pro-democracy protester to ground
Hong Kong police filmed wrestling elderly pro-democracy protester to ground

Hong Kong police were filmed today (June 28th) wrestling an elderly pro-democracy protester to the ground.

With protests still systematically prohibited by the police in Hong Kong, mainly on grounds of prevention of pandemic, calls went online for a "silent march" from the stations Jordan to Mongkok.

The march, which quickly became less "silent", prompted the intervention of police near Yaumatei.

The man wrestled to the ground gave his age as 70 and said he "did not understand" why he was being manhandled.

The participants of today's march were mainly elderly.

Later, police dispersed would-be protesters in Sai Yeung Choi South street.

Protesters still attempted to sing "Glory to Hong Kong", their unofficial anthem.





