The Rolling Stones threaten legal action against Trump campaign
The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump's campaign team.
Barbara Ventura RT @thehill: Rolling Stones threaten legal action over Trump campaign's use of songs https://t.co/Hl7zgxz4fQ https://t.co/6kGlnvsZNq 19 seconds ago
SWEET BLUE KARMA*Rescue the Children*#RightMatters RT @IslandGirlPRV: Trump claims to go by the #RuleOfLaw & yet ⬇️⬇️
The Rolling Stones are threatening Donald Trump with legal action becau… 23 seconds ago
PlainOldAL RT @evanmcmurry: .@RollingStones are threatening Pres. Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desis… 1 minute ago
DruAnotherRN🇺🇸 🗽🌊🌀🌪️NoCPACsNoExcuses RT @realTuckFrumper: The Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action… If Trump Uses Their Music https://t.co/BiC4k91fNA 1 minute ago
Just a guy RT @thedailybeast: The Rolling Stones are threatening Trump with legal action for breaking a previous cease-and-desist directive not to use… 1 minute ago
@EastEndCommunityToronto RT @CBCAlerts: Rolling Stones threaten Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at rallies despite cease-and-desist: https://t.… 2 minutes ago
OneSub 🗞 Better News 🇺🇸 Rolling Stones threaten Trump with legal action over use of their music for campaign rallies – #DonaldTrump… https://t.co/72aYXZFnqJ 3 minutes ago
Fox 40 News The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies de… https://t.co/yi9rlaj3pa 4 minutes ago
Denver Police Department Takes Legal Action To Get Image PulledThe picture of Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen walking with protesters is being used by the Trump campaign.