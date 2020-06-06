Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Rolling Stones threaten legal action against Trump campaign
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published
The Rolling Stones threaten legal action against Trump campaign

The Rolling Stones threaten legal action against Trump campaign

The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump's campaign team.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

British rock legends The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump for the...
CTV News - Published

Rolling Stones warn Trump not to use their songs - or face legal action

The president's campaign could face legal action if it ignores "cease and desist directives".
BBC News - Published

Trump could face legal action over use of Rolling Stones song

Trump could face legal action over use of Rolling Stones song The Rolling Stones are not the first band to take issue with President Trump’s use of their music
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph




Tweets about this

Barbara29624070

Barbara Ventura RT @thehill: Rolling Stones threaten legal action over Trump campaign's use of songs https://t.co/Hl7zgxz4fQ https://t.co/6kGlnvsZNq 19 seconds ago

AmyCat68

SWEET BLUE KARMA*Rescue the Children*#RightMatters RT @IslandGirlPRV: Trump claims to go by the #RuleOfLaw & yet ⬇️⬇️ The Rolling Stones are threatening Donald Trump with legal action becau… 23 seconds ago

AlexGRhythm

PlainOldAL RT @evanmcmurry: .@RollingStones are threatening Pres. Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desis… 1 minute ago

DrusillaRN

DruAnotherRN🇺🇸 🗽🌊🌀🌪️NoCPACsNoExcuses RT @realTuckFrumper: The Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action… If Trump Uses Their Music https://t.co/BiC4k91fNA 1 minute ago

1scoutNYC

Just a guy RT @thedailybeast: The Rolling Stones are threatening Trump with legal action for breaking a previous cease-and-desist directive not to use… 1 minute ago

EastEndCommuni1

@EastEndCommunityToronto RT @CBCAlerts: Rolling Stones threaten Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at rallies despite cease-and-desist: https://t.… 2 minutes ago

onesub_

OneSub 🗞 Better News 🇺🇸 Rolling Stones threaten Trump with legal action over use of their music for campaign rallies – #DonaldTrump… https://t.co/72aYXZFnqJ 3 minutes ago

Fox40News

Fox 40 News The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies de… https://t.co/yi9rlaj3pa 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Police Department Takes Legal Action To Get Image Pulled [Video]

Denver Police Department Takes Legal Action To Get Image Pulled

The picture of Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen walking with protesters is being used by the Trump campaign.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published