FIR against Ramdev in Jaipur over coronavirus medicine claim

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Managing Director among others in Jaipur over their coronavirus medicine claim.

Jaipur's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ashok Gupta informed, "We had received multiple complaints against Baba Ramdev for allegedly claiming to have developed medicine for coronavirus, without any trial.

So, we have registered a case against Ramdev, Balkrishna and others on a complaint lodged by an advocate," said Gupta.

The FIR was filed in Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, Ayush Ministry had also sought all information on its trial and put a ban on advertising it as a drug to cure coronavirus.