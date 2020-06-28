Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language

|
Kerala State in southern India
Colour of gold is 'red' in Kerala: BJP chief JP Nadda says CM's office involved in gold smuggling caseBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Naada on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling case, saying that..
DNA
Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda
JP Nadda inaugurates Kerala's newly-constructed BJP district committee office
Sanskrit Indo-Aryan language of the ancient Indian subcontinent
Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India
COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala gold smuggling: Diplomat involved, says accused; NIA gets caseMHA on Thursday ordered a probe by NIA into the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case. Sarith Kumar, who was earlier local PRO in the consulate-general..
IndiaTimes
MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling caseThe Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram..
IndiaTimes
Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges
Karamana Suburb in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India
