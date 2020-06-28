Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language

A Village in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is on its way to promote Sanskrit language.

The Karamana people are moving towards one of the oldest languages again.

To promote Sanskrit language, a tea seller is giving discount of Rs 1 on every tea ordered in Sanskrit.

The menu of the tea stall is also in Sanskrit.

The village also has boards on its every street with Sanskrit quotes.