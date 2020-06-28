Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language

Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language

A Village in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is on its way to promote Sanskrit language.

The Karamana people are moving towards one of the oldest languages again.

To promote Sanskrit language, a tea seller is giving discount of Rs 1 on every tea ordered in Sanskrit.

The menu of the tea stall is also in Sanskrit.

The village also has boards on its every street with Sanskrit quotes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Colour of gold is 'red' in Kerala: BJP chief JP Nadda says CM's office involved in gold smuggling case

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Naada on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling case, saying that..
DNA
Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda [Video]

Kerala CM Office involved in gold smuggling case: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on July 12 accused the Office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having involvement in the state's gold smuggling case. "We can see the heat in CM's office also. He wrote to Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying 'chor ki daadi mein tinka', it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere," Nadda said while inaugurating district office in Kasargod via video conference in New Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
JP Nadda inaugurates Kerala's newly-constructed BJP district committee office [Video]

JP Nadda inaugurates Kerala's newly-constructed BJP district committee office

BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated party's newly constructed district committee office building, 'Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Sanskrit Sanskrit Indo-Aryan language of the ancient Indian subcontinent


Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India

COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week to restrict COVID spread. In order to ensure restrictions, police personnel in Thiruvananthapuram are in action. IDs of people are being checked as they move about for their daily chores. Triple-lockdown (more restrictions) has also been imposed in containment zones. Southern state has reported 6,534 confirmed cases so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Kerala gold smuggling: Diplomat involved, says accused; NIA gets case

 MHA on Thursday ordered a probe by NIA into the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case. Sarith Kumar, who was earlier local PRO in the consulate-general..
IndiaTimes

MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case

 The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram..
IndiaTimes
Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges [Video]

Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working for Kerala Government.' While speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on July 07, Ramesh Chennithala said, "I have written to PM, asking for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the gold smuggling case. By misusing diplomatic channel, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) helped culprits. Merely removing Secretary won't solve issue." "Chief Minister also can't be spared as without his knowledge this could not have happened," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Karamana Karamana Suburb in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this