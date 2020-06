Police Looking For Man After 76-Year-Old Found Lying On Ground Unconscious Died At Hospital Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:15s - Published 9 minutes ago Police Looking For Man After 76-Year-Old Found Lying On Ground Unconscious Died At Hospital Police say they found Jorge Cornejo, 76, of Queens, with head trauma, unconscious and unresponsive on the ground at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 171st Street on June 20. 0

