Singer collects 15 lakh through virtual shows to help musicians amid lockdown

A Chennai based singer, Satyan Ramalingam, has been holding virtual shows on social media for the last 63 days.

The aim of these shows is to collect money for musicians who are in distress due to the Covid induced lockdown.

The singer has so far collected over 15 lakh rupees.

Musicians have been among the worst hit by the lockdown as live shows have stopped.