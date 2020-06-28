Cats given caterpillar haircuts in bizarre grooming trend

Footage shows newly-groomed cats with a haircut that made them look like caterpillars.

In the video, the cats appeared to look confused about each other's bizarre fur as they wander inside their house in Taipei, Taiwan on June 14.

The cats' hairstyle was trimmed by their pet owner Carol Teng who said that the initial plan was to make them look like dinosaurs.

She said: "I have eight cats and all of them have the same style of fur now.

It was supposed to be a dinosaur style.

I do not understand why they looked like caterpillars afterwards."