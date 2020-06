Muppets Now on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ improvised comedy series Muppets Now Season 1, directed by Kirk Thatcher.

It stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, The Swedish Chef, Scooter, Beaker, Linda Cardellini, Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogen and RuPaul.

Muppets Now Season 1 Release Date: July 31, 2020 on Disney+ Who's your favorite Muppet?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!