PM contradicted EAM's statement over Chinese intrusion: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 28 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "no one has intruded India's borders nor has any post come under anyone's custody".

He said, "External Affairs Minister had stated that Chinese soldiers have not only come inside the Indian border but have made some constructions but on the other hand, PM Modi contradicts it and deny any intrusion of Chinese on the Indian side."