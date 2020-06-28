Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stuart Broad: I thrive off pressure so empty stadiums will be a challenge
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Stuart Broad: I thrive off pressure so empty stadiums will be a challenge

Stuart Broad: I thrive off pressure so empty stadiums will be a challenge

Test Cricket The English cricketer and a former ODI and T20 captain Stuart Broad MBE discusses how the Test cricket team is prepping for their next game.

He discusses how the atmosphere will be different given that the match will be done behind closed doors due to the pandemic.He also mentions how he has been ‘learning and talking’ about the lack of diversity amidst the Black Lives Matter movement which has seen other sports acknowledge it in different ways.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stuart Broad Stuart Broad English cricketer

England v West Indies: 'Stuart Broad debate mustn't mask England errors'

 England did not pick their best side, but that is not why they lost the first Test against West Indies, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes says Stuart Broad is 'nowhere near done'

 Stuart Broad is "nowhere near done" despite being left out of England's first-Test defeat by West Indies, says stand-in captain Ben Stokes.
BBC News

England v West Indies: 'Dropping Stuart Broad looks like a mistake'

 The argument for leaving Stuart Broad out of the England team is understandable, but still looks to be an error, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

Brutal Broad decision looks like a mistake - Agnew

 The argument for leaving Stuart Broad out of the England team is understandable, but it sill looks to be an error, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad 'angry' at being left out of Test

 England pace bowler Stuart Broad says he is "angry, frustrated and gutted" to have been left out of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.
BBC News

Test cricket Test cricket The longest form of cricket


Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter activists remember John Lewis

 Activists within the Movement for Black Lives are remembering the legacy left behind by Rep. John Lewis. Many credit Lewis' life's work as part of the..
USATODAY.com

TikTok, Black Lives Matter and women are dominating the music industry in 2020

 In a year where the pandemic has the US music industry wracked with uncertainty, a few developments have become increasingly clear. Read More From Adele to Miley..
WorldNews

Miss Swimsuit UK winner stripped of title after 'All Lives Matter' rant on Facebook

 Mention of model's victory in contest for 'glamorous, accessible role models' removed from competition's website
Independent

Federal agency: Supporting 'Black Lives Matter' isn't partisan or political

 The ruling clears the way for federal employees to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement while on duty.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this