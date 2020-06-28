Stuart Broad: I thrive off pressure so empty stadiums will be a challenge

Test Cricket The English cricketer and a former ODI and T20 captain Stuart Broad MBE discusses how the Test cricket team is prepping for their next game.

He discusses how the atmosphere will be different given that the match will be done behind closed doors due to the pandemic.He also mentions how he has been ‘learning and talking’ about the lack of diversity amidst the Black Lives Matter movement which has seen other sports acknowledge it in different ways.