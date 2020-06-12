Wildlife biologist gets rare up-close shots of mountain gorillas in Rwanda

Incredible moment a conservationist gets up close to gorillas in Rwanda.

Incredible moment a conservationist gets up close to gorillas in Rwanda.

The footage filmed in January 2019 by Veteran wildlife biologist Ian Redmond OBE, shows the mountain gorillas playing and eating in the middle of the bush.

Redmond explained to Newsflare: "last year was the 40th anniversary of Sir David Attenborough's landmark BBC series Life on Earth, which included his famous encounter with the mountain gorillas.

"One day on the trip, Sir David had intended to say something erudite about the importance of the opposable thumb when a rambunctious juvenile named Pablo sat in his lap and sprawled back while infant Poppy (off-camera) untied his shoelace.

"To mark the Life on Earth anniversary, Mirror Newspapers sent me with a reporter and photographer to find Poppy, but sadly before we arrived she disappeared and is presumed to have died of natural causes.

Undaunted, we photographed one of Poppy's daughters and three of her grandchildren."