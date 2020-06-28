Shooting at the Walmart Distribution Center in Red Bluff kills two

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Tehama County Sheriff Officials reveal that the shooter is one of the two people that died in the Wal-Mart Distribution Center shooting Saturday.

A scary situation for over 200 employees - two people are dead and four more hurt after that deadly shooting in red bluff.

Tonight - we are learning more about that deadly shooting at the walmart distribution center in red bluff.

The center located on hwy 99.

Kristen lopez leading us off tonight with the new details.

Tonight a massive investigation underway into the deadly shooting at this walmart distribution plant in red bluff.

Robert williams works inside the centerãhe was there as the shooting happened and did what he could to help as many people as he could.

Robert williams: everybody's safety what can i do to get people out.

The shots broke out around 3 in the afternoon right after a car crashed into the building.

I went to help a lady that was trapped.

I started hearing gunfire, then we ducked into the office and then there was more gunfire he says there were around 200 people working inside at the time&amp;&amp;the suspect's motive- still unknown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene for hours, while many employees and family members stood by comforting one another.

None of the officers on scene were



