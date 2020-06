Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:58s - Published 14 hours ago Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year The Idaho State Historical Society has decided to close the upper mesa parking lot that allows around 30 cars to park close to the top of one of Boise's most iconic views. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this