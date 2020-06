Wreath laying of CRPF jawan, killed in Anantnag terrorist attack, performed in West Midnapore Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published 7 hours ago Wreath laying of CRPF jawan, killed in Anantnag terrorist attack, performed in West Midnapore Wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan Shymal Kumar Dey performed at his native village in West Midnapore on June 28. Dey lost his life in a terrorists attack on a CRPF party in Anantnag on June 26. The wreath laying ceremony was performed with full Army honours. Dey was hit by a bullet in the head. He succumbed to the injuries in hospital. 0

