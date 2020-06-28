Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah

(CNN) A wildfire threatening homes in Utah was sparked by someone setting off fireworks, Utah Fire Info said early Sunday.

The Traverse Fire was burning in the area of Traverse Mountain near the city of Lehi, fire officials said.

About 30 homes were already evacuated and evacuation orders are expanding, Utah Fire Info said.

Multiple power outages are reported in the area of the fire, the Utah Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Fire officials noted on Twitter that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited in Utah except during certain time frames, including the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.