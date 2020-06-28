Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah

Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah

(CNN) A wildfire threatening homes in Utah was sparked by someone setting off fireworks, Utah Fire Info said early Sunday.

The Traverse Fire was burning in the area of Traverse Mountain near the city of Lehi, fire officials said.

About 30 homes were already evacuated and evacuation orders are expanding, Utah Fire Info said.

Multiple power outages are reported in the area of the fire, the Utah Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Fire officials noted on Twitter that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited in Utah except during certain time frames, including the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fireworks Blamed: Utah Wildfire [Video]

Fireworks Blamed: Utah Wildfire

Someone setting off fireworks in Utah is believed to have ignited a wildfire that engulfed at least 1,000 acres early Sunday, authorities said. The so-called Traverse fire has burned in the Traverse..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Evacuations ordered after fireworks spark wildfire in Utah [Video]

Evacuations ordered after fireworks spark wildfire in Utah

Residents of Lehi, Utah have been told to evacuate after a wildfire started early on Sunday (June 28). The Traverse Fire was started by someone setting off fireworks and has spread across 150-200..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published