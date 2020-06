Sir Mark Sedwill to step down as UK's top civil servant Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published 44 seconds ago Sir Mark Sedwill to step down as UK's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill has announced he will stand down from his role as Cabinet Secretary, National Security Adviser and head of the Civil Service in September.Boris Johnson has appointed his Europe adviser David Frost as his national security adviser, replacing Sir Mark. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Sir Mark Sedwill: UK's top civil servant steps down Sir Mark Sedwill quits his roles as cabinet secretary and security adviser to the PM.

BBC News - Published 2 hours ago Belfast Telegraph Also reported by • Independent









Tweets about this