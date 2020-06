Ashworth: Leicester lockdown isn’t an ‘imminent solution’

Jon Ashworth has said after a briefing with Matt Hancock they agreed a local lockdown in Leicester wasn’t and imminent solution.

The shadow health secretary added that ministers haven’t given clarity on what a local lockdown means.

Report by Browna.

