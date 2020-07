How A Surprisingly Strong Housing Market Could Jump The Rest Of The US Economy

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has exacted a huge toll on the global economy, no less in the US.

But as states begin to open up, economists at ING are sounding an optimistic note about the US housing market.

According to Business Insider, they predict the US will experience a V-shaped rebound in home sales: a steep drop followed shortly by rapid acceleration.

This week, to the surprise of economists, new home sales jumped 17% as buyers rushed back to the market.