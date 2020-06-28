Global  

Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'
Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé has announced a new visual album, 'Black Is King', which will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.

Beyoncé's new visual album 'Black Is King'


Beyonce Teases ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album Inspired by ‘The Lion King’: Watch

Beyonce has announced her new visual album, "Black Is King," premiering this summer on Disney Plus.
'Black is King' Directed & Written by Beyonce Will Be Released on Disney Plus!

Beyonce is releasing a new movie on Disney+! It has been announced that the 38-year-old entertainer...
