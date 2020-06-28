Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'
Beyoncé has announced a new visual album, 'Black Is King', which will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.
muq RT @voguemagazine: Beyhive, unite: Beyoncé is coming out with new music. https://t.co/ZSbjdItSjp 29 seconds ago
Ma’am this is a McDonald’s RT @ilyIikexo: apparently it wasn't a leak. if they have this pic is that mean disney will promote it??
https://t.co/abrY0PEC04 1 minute ago
Emmy Jenkins RT @etnow: 🚨🚨🚨 Beyoncé just announced she's releasing a new visual album next month! https://t.co/n1dPywNnfB 3 minutes ago
Richard Onslow Roper RT @people: Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black is King' set to debut on Disney+ https://t.co/vjjivB4jDL 4 minutes ago
Steve Pessolano RT @EW: Superstar @Beyonce announces new visual album 'Black is King' set to be released on Disney+. https://t.co/puhPjQbGG5 6 minutes ago
MIMI BROWN Beyonce Announces 'Black Is King' Visual Album: See The Trailer https://t.co/AlaNiV9De1 7 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black Is King'
#Beyonce #BlackIsKing #Disney+ #DisneyPlus #Music #CelebrityNews https://t.co/aFgN1BXBn5 11 minutes ago
ʜᴜɴɴʏ 🕊️ ᵃᶠᶦᵃ | getting married on Sunday This is where the pic is from we https://t.co/OdyL926now 11 minutes ago