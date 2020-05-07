Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals

Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment throughout lockdown after the midfielder took his side through to the semifinals of the FA cup.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Leicester vs Chelsea result: Ross Barkley fires Frank Lampard's side into FA Cup semi-finals

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea: Substitute's goal sent the Blues to Wembley as the Foxes are left to mull...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Frank Lampard's half-time message to Chelsea players as he made three changes

Frank Lampard's half-time message to Chelsea players as he made three changes Chelsea were lacklustre in the first half against Leicester City with Ross Barkley disclosing Frank...
Daily Star - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard credits subs with turnaround [Video]

Lampard credits subs with turnaround

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side controlled the game against Aston Villa despite being behind, before substitutes Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley helped turn the match into a Blues win.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:21Published
Lampard excited to have Werner at Chelsea [Video]

Lampard excited to have Werner at Chelsea

Cheslea boss Frank Lampard expresses his delight in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:34Published
Lampard surprises NHS worker [Video]

Lampard surprises NHS worker

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard surprises a Chelsea fan, who has been working as an NHS doctor in an intensive care unit, with a video call.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published