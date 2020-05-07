Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment throughout lockdown after the midfielder took his side through to the semifinals of the FA cup.
Lampard credits subs with turnaroundFrank Lampard says his Chelsea side controlled the game against Aston Villa despite being behind, before substitutes Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley helped turn the match into a Blues win.
Lampard excited to have Werner at ChelseaCheslea boss Frank Lampard expresses his delight in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
Lampard surprises NHS workerChelsea head coach Frank Lampard surprises a Chelsea fan, who has been working as an NHS doctor in an intensive care unit, with a video call.