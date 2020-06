Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power' Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power' [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as protests continue in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Gavino Garay has more. 0

