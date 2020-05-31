Elderly Man Salutes the American Flag While Walking in the Neighbourhood
This elderly man was out for a walk in the neighborhood.
He saw the American flag flying on one of the front lawns and stopped to salute it.
He continued his walk after doing so.
Night Of Violence Across America, Outrage SimmeringMINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Another night of outrage left stores looted and cars smoldering in many U.S. cities on Sunday as curfews failed to quell violence that replaced peaceful daytime demonstrations..