Elderly Man Salutes the American Flag While Walking in the Neighbourhood
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:29s - Published
This elderly man was out for a walk in the neighborhood.

He saw the American flag flying on one of the front lawns and stopped to salute it.

He continued his walk after doing so.

0
