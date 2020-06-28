Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march

Dozens of people gather in Marble Arch in London in a All Black Lives Matter protest.

The demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Downing Street through Oxford street, in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

The group, mainly arranged by young people, are calling on the Government to commit to an end to racial discrimination in the criminal justice system, de-colonize the education system, commit to end racial disparities in the health system and implement recommendations made by MPs in reviews such as the Windrush Lessons Learnt report, Lammy Review, Timpson Review and Angiolini Review.