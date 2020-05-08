Global  

Google to add background blur, low-light mode to Meet video calls
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s
Google to add background blur, low-light mode to Meet video calls

Google to add background blur, low-light mode to Meet video calls

Google is working on several new features including background blur, low-light mode and background replacement images for its video calling application Meet.

Alike rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet users will be able to either choose their own image or pick from several default options.

Google confirmed to The Verge that in addition to background blur and background replacement images, real-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 meeting participants will be rolled out to the consumer version of Meet.

Google integrated Meet into Gmail last month, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.

