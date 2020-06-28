This Canadian dad took his kids to the beach when one of them decided to bathe in the mud.

Canadian dad discovers his child covered themselves in mud while he wasn't watching

The clip filmed on June 27, shows YouTuber Viva Frei explaining about how the low tide at Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans shows the mud on the shoreline for miles before he turns around and notices his child swimming in it.

"We went to a title island in Quebec, and when the tide was out, hundreds of metres of the finest mud became accessible.

And our kid decided to swim in it.

There’s an expression for this!" he told Newsflare.