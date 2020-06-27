Global  
 

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Australian charity GIVIT virtually following patronage announcement
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The Duchess of Cornwall meets Australian charity GIVIT virtually following patronage announcement

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Australian charity GIVIT virtually following patronage announcement

The Duchess of Cornwall has met with the charity GIVIT via zoom after it was announced it would be her first charitable patronage in Australia.

To celebrate she met with the whole team and spoke personally with with GIVIT Founder, Juliette Wright OAM.

GIVIT matches the generosity of donors with those in need across Australia, including personally donating to provide essential items to help communities rebuild after the recent catastrophic bushfire season.

This announcement will enable GIVIT to continue its work to give practical support to those in need.

