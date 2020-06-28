Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State Flag

Mississippi may no longer feature the Confederate battle emblem on its state flag.

CNN reports the Mississippi state House of Representatives on Sunday passed a bill to remove from the state's flag the symbol that is offensive to African Americans.

That sets up a vote in the state Senate that could result in the removal of the flag's Confederate symbolism.

First adopted in 1894, Mississippi is the last state in the country whose flag features the Confederate emblem.

Jefferson Davis' great-great-grandson, Bertram Hayes-Davis, agreed with the potential change of the Mississippi flag.

He said the 'battle flag has been hijacked' and 'does not represent the entire population of Mississippi.'