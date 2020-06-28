Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State Flag
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State Flag

Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step In Removing Confederate Symbolism From State Flag

Mississippi may no longer feature the Confederate battle emblem on its state flag.

CNN reports the Mississippi state House of Representatives on Sunday passed a bill to remove from the state's flag the symbol that is offensive to African Americans.

That sets up a vote in the state Senate that could result in the removal of the flag's Confederate symbolism.

First adopted in 1894, Mississippi is the last state in the country whose flag features the Confederate emblem.

Jefferson Davis' great-great-grandson, Bertram Hayes-Davis, agreed with the potential change of the Mississippi flag.

He said the 'battle flag has been hijacked' and 'does not represent the entire population of Mississippi.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi moves to change its state flag [Video]

Mississippi moves to change its state flag

[NFA] The Mississippi state legislature over the weekend voted to move ahead with a process that could result in the removal of a Confederate emblem from its state flag, and the governor vowed to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Video: House debates bill to change state flag [Video]

Video: House debates bill to change state flag

The Mississippi House debates a bill to change the state flag.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 11:43Published
Mississippi lawmakers take step toward changing state flag [Video]

Mississippi lawmakers take step toward changing state flag

Mississippi lawmakers could vote to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:36Published