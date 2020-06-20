Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pride And Black Lives Matter Unite In NYC March
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Pride And Black Lives Matter Unite In NYC March

Pride And Black Lives Matter Unite In NYC March

Though the Pride Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, LGBTQ rights advocates combined with Black Lives Matter protesters on Sunday for a unity march.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Hamilton speaks of pride after attending Black Lives Matter protest in London

Hamilton speaks of pride after attending Black Lives Matter protest in London Lewis Hamilton attended a Black Lives Matter protest at Hyde Park on Sunday and the F1 star has been...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Brighton and Hove NewsWorldNewsPinkNewsLeicester Mercury


Minneapolis Pride/BLM Protesters Decorate Police Station with Streamers

Pride and Black Lives Matter came together this weekend for a meaningful demonstration in the city...
TMZ.com - Published

Fans are still unfairly stereotyped – but we still have work to do

Fans are still unfairly stereotyped – but we still have work to do Anti-protesters were seen signing England and Grimsby Town songs during the Black Lives Matter march...
Grimsby Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this

Demonica1959

Doris Long RT @charliekirk11: List of things that DON'T spread the Chinese Virus, according to the media & "experts": —Pride rallies —Black Lives Mat… 7 seconds ago

poofyagay

ARREST THE COPS WHO MURDERED BREONNA TAYLOR RT @Peppermint247: Happy Pride / Black Lives Matter. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍💘🤎🖤 12 seconds ago

LoveBeautyZ1

LoveBeautyZ RT @Xavier71490286: Keep this movement rolling people. Black Trans Lives Matter and deserve respect. During Pride month let’s all sign thos… 15 seconds ago

jaywwalker1

Jay W. Walker RT @kimberlymdg: I spent today at the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives Matter. And got caught in the rain. And I love New York City s… 15 seconds ago

abjosevv

abjosé | ♌🌹🇻🇪 RT @theFoxFisher: Black Trans Lives Matter: Thousands of activists march through London in place of Pride celebrations https://t.co/rbRCK1B… 31 seconds ago

Siimply_New

anomaly✨ RT @yelyahwilliams: yup. this is why it’s in my top 5... cause the guys sound dreamy and i get to wail and flail to it. hey ps, HAPPY PRID… 52 seconds ago

righteousfied

Righteousfied RT @righteousfied: @FaceTheNation Just 2 be clear, "Black power" & "(only)Black Lives Matter" is NOT "unity" either if we're being honest.… 1 minute ago

mixedgrlmagique

katelyn. RT @Imani_B123: Today is the 51st Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots so just a not so friendly reminder that Black Trans Lives Matter and w… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march [Video]

Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march

Dozens of people gather in Marble Arch in London in a All Black Lives Matter protest. The demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Downing Street through Oxford street, in protest of racial inequality..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Jolyon Rubinstein leads chant of "f*** Boris Johnson" at Black Lives Matter march in London [Video]

Jolyon Rubinstein leads chant of "f*** Boris Johnson" at Black Lives Matter march in London

Actor Jolyon Rubinstein joined Black Lives Matter protesters in central London on Sunday (June 28). Rubinstein, best known for creating the BBC Three satirical show 'The Revolution Will Be..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published
Black Lives Matter protesters dance through Piccadilly Circus as marches continue [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters dance through Piccadilly Circus as marches continue

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Black Lives Matter marches have continued in central London, with the latest taking place on Sunday (June 28). Protesters were seen dancing through Piccadilly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published