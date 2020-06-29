Drowning investigation continues in Rochester

The victim's mother tells KIMT News 3 her son drowned at Cascade Lake Park Saturday night.

"*15 we're learning more about the death of a child last night in rochester.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal spoke with her and has more details about what happened.xxx look live: i'm here at cascade lake park.

In the waters right behind me is where jasmin mcbride tells me her son deon drowned.

"i have to walk into a funeral home and make arrangements to bury my son."

"*old deon mcbride w visiting his dad in rochester for the summer.

Yesterday they decided to go to cascade lake park.

According to city officials ?

"* just before 7 o'clock saturday night rochester police responded to a call about a missing child last seen at the lake.

Lieutenant jim evenson was one of the first responders on the scene.

He says people at the lake formed a chain that extended 20?

"*30 yards and completed a sweep.

"and within probably 10 minutes the person was found and removed from the water."

Jasmin mcbride says that person was her son deon.

First responders performed c?

"*p?

"* r was before taking to st.

Mary's.

Due to the investigation ?

"* police say they can't confirm his death.

Deon's mom says she only knows bits and pieces of what happened and hopes to learn more in the coming days.

But what she does know is that deon was a loving and respectful boy.

"a big charmer everybody loved him."

The community has rallied around her during this difficult time by helping set up this gofundme account.

"i live in indiana and he was born in chicago but he was born in chicago.

I'm trying to get him buried the correct way.

I don't want my baby to stay up there.

I can't make it there.

It's just so much that i need help."

She says a mother should never be seperated from their child... her pain is unimaginable.

"when you lose a kid you lose a piece of you.

I lost something very special.

He was more than just my son.

He was my best friend.

He used to tell me every day how beautiful i was.

He was so polite he always tried to help me.

He always tried to help me.

I lost a piece of me but i'm trying to keep it together."

In rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// the city has not yet confirmed the death... saying that's something the medical examiner will have to do.

We're hoping to learn more tomorrow.

We'll post a link to mcbride's go?

"* fund?

"*me