Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle
Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real Madrid in August.City next play Arsenal at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final.

