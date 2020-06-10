Global  

Prayers for the Institute of Notre Dame, historic school set to close this week
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Prayers for the Institute of Notre Dame, historic school set to close this week
Institute of Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME WAS CLOSING FORGOOD...AND THAT MEANS 2020 ISLIKELY, THE LAST GRADUATINGCLASS FOR THE HISTORIC SCHOOL.ABOUT 30 ALUMNAE HAVE FORMED AGRASSROOTS GROUP, KNOWN ASSAVING ━━D, TO DO EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE TO SAVE THE SCHOOL.THEY HELD TODAY'S SERVICE.what goes through my min isthis is not something we canlet happen...we're doingeverything we can to make surewhat we perceive as anincorrect decision iscorrected." ━━D WHICH FIRSTOPENED 173 YEARS AGO, IS SETTO CLOSE ON JUNE 30TH.

THEGROUP "SAVING IND" SAYSTHEY'RE OPEN TO DISCUSSINGPRESERVING THE TRADITION ANDHISTORY OF THE SCHOOL ATANOT





DanRodricks

Dan Rodricks, Baltimore Sun, News Guild RT @WMAR2News: The grassroots group "Saving IND" with a mission to save the Institute of Notre Dame, held a special prayer service Sunday f… 4 hours ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News The grassroots group "Saving IND" with a mission to save the Institute of Notre Dame, held a special prayer service… https://t.co/gVGG1DrL4h 4 hours ago


