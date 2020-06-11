Sen. Markey Files Legislation To Ban Government Use Of Facial Recognition Software
Markey cited a report that said Black, Brown and Asian individuals were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified.
Democrats Introduce Bill To Stop The Use Of 'Biometric Surveillance'Vice reported a bill introduced in Congress to indefinitely prohibit the federal government from using “biometric surveillance.” According to Business Insider, this includes technology such as..
“So the computer got it wrong.” Metro Detroit man suing after wrongful arrest due to facial recognition technologyRobert Williams says he was wrongly arrested based on the Detroit Police Department’s use of a controversial facial recognition software program.
Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Facial Recognition TechnologyAmazon bans police use of its facial recognition software for a year, despite last year's shareholder vote to sell the technology to government contractors.