Woman hopes for closure at alleged Golden State Killer's hearing

SHE'S HOPING THIS LATESTHEARING HERE AT SAC STATE WILLHELP BRING MUCH NEEDEDCLOSURE.I THINK WE ALL HAD COME TOTERMS THAT WE WOULD NEVER SEEJUSTICE IN THIS CASE FOR CLOSETO 4 DECADES.

JENNIFER CARROLLNEVER STOP LOOKING FOR ANSWERSIN THE BRUTAL MURDER OF HERFATHER AND STEPMOTHER INSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

MY DADAND MY STEPMOTHER WEREMURDERED IN 1980 IN VENTURACALIFORNIA, WHICH WE THOUGHTWAS JUST A HORRIFIC SMALL TOWNMURDER.

CAROL SAYS HER LATEFATHER WAS A GREAT LAWYER ABUSINESSMAN IN A NATURAL-BORNPOLITICIAN.

IT WAS 21 YEARSBEFORE SHE FOUND OUT HERFATHER IN HIS WIFE MAY HAVEDIED AT THE HANDS OF JOSEPH DEANGELO ALLEGED TO BE THENOTORIOUS GOLDEN STATE KILLEREAST AREA RAPIST THE RAPEDIDN'T COME OUT FOR ANOTHER 2YEARS AND SO I WAS A SUSPECTFOR I WANT TO SAY 48 HOURSWHICH STILL TO THIS DAY NOWSHOCKS ME MORE DE ANGELO ISACCUSED OF DOZENS OF VIOLENTASSAULTS BURGLARIES ANDMURDERS SPANNING MORE THAN ADECADE THROUGHOUT THE STATE OFCALIFORNIA.

NEITHER ONE OFTHEM IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORMSHOULD HAVE NEVER DIED THISWAY AND THE LEVEL OF BRUTALITYAT THIS MAN.

ABSOLUTELY DCOMPENSATED AND BRUTALIZEDTHESE PEOPLE IN THE MURDERS.CAROL SAYS DE ANGELO'S ARRESTIN 2018 WAS A SIGH OF RELIEF.BUT SHE SAYS THEY'RE STILL ALONG WAY TO GO FOR JUSTICE ASSHE ANTICIPATES WHAT'S TO COMEIN MONDAY'S HEARING.PROSECUTORS SAY DE ANGELO ISEXPECTED TO PLEAD GUILTY TODOZENS OF CHARGES.

I THINKTHIS WEEK HAS BEEN MUCH HARDERTHAN IT NEEDED TO OFFEND BUTIT'S IT'S IT'S GOOD AND SO I'MLIVING FOR TUESDAY IF THATMAKES ANY SENSE I CAN'T WAITFOR TUESDAY, BECAUSE THATMEANS WILL BE DONE.

WELL,CAROL SAYS SHE'S HOPING FORCLOSURE IN THE END SHE WANTSPEOPLE TO REMEMBER THE STORIESOF THE SURVIVORS IN NOT THEMAN ALLEGED TO HAVE COMMITTEDTHE CRIMES THE SURVIVORS ARETELLING A STORY THAT WILL FUELANYONE ELSE WITH TRAUMA ANDANYBODY ELSE WHO'S BEENTHROUGH SOMETHING LIKE THIS.