Battle of the Brits: Behind the scenes

A look back on the behind-the-scenes highlights of the Battle of the Brits tennis tournament.

Dan Evans dominated his domestic rival Kyle Edmund to claim victory in the exhibition event.

The 30-year-old Evans lived up to his reputation as the nation's number one by going unbeaten through the round-robin singles tournament, culminating in an emphatic 6-3 6-2 final win.