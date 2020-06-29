Seat - The city of cars from a bird’s eye view

They say that things can be seen in greater perspective from the heights.

On firm ground, we know that SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain, but what can you see from the sky?

From 600 metres in the air, we fly over SEAT to discover a city from a bird’s eye view.

The centrepiece.

Located 30 kilometres from Barcelona, the SEAT factory in Martorell is the epicentre of the company’s industrial activity.

It covers more than 2,800,000 m2, an area larger than the Principality of Monaco and equivalent to 400 football fields, of which 260,000 are green areas.

Nearly 13,000 professionals work in its various facilities, in different shifts, so the site could be considered a real city, with its inhabitants, transport systems and even its own health centre.