BET Awards 2020 Wrap-Up: The Most Powerful Moments | Billboard News
Here are all the most memorable moments from the 2020 BET Awards, which aired on Sunday, June 28th.
Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Performance of 'Anyone' at 2020 Grammys | Billboard NewsDemi Lovato made her powerful comeback at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Halsey Surprises Fans With 'Manic' Deep-Cut in Honor of Pride Month, BET Awards Nominations Are In & More Music News | BillboardBET Awards nominees are announced, Lil Baby unveils new music video for "The Bigger Picture" and Halsey leaks a 'Manic' deep-cut you have to hear! These are the top music stories for Monday, June 15th.
2020 BET Awards: The Full List of Nominees | Billboard NewsDrake, with six nominations, and newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, tied with five nominations each, are among the top nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.