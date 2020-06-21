Global  

Michelle Obama pays glowing tribute to ‘my girl’ Beyonce
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a glowing tribute to “my girl” Beyonce, as the singer was honoured for her philanthropy work.

Beyonce was recognised at the BET Awards, which celebrate black artists and sportspeople.

