Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Poland holds presidential election delayed by pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles began voting in a presidential election Sunday that had originally been...
Seattle Times - Published

Polish president Duda faces tough run-off vote on July 12

Poland's nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SBS


Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

1
euronews - Published



Tweets about this

DemocracyTalk

Tom Gerald Daly RT @wprzybylski: Good morning. In a moment speaking for @bbcworldservice on #Poland’s presidential election 🗳. In yesterday’s first round t… 30 seconds ago

DrMand1

DrMand1 RT @WestmonsterUK: EXIT POLL: Andrzej Duda leads in Poland’s presidential election. According to the projection by the Ipsos polling firm,… 2 minutes ago

StefanVerena

Verena Stefan 🇪🇺🇦🇹 RT @theglobalist: A defeat for PiS-man Duda in this election could stop #Poland descending all the way down the Hungarian path. https://t.… 3 minutes ago

winsolver

Nemaninga RT @ioannisekolovos: Incumbent Andrzej #Duda comfortably won the first round of #Poland's presidential election. With 87.16% of votes count… 9 minutes ago

PiotrZag

Piotr Zagórski Poland is heading for the 2. round of presidential elections after yesterday's vote. The incumbent A.Duda (Law&Just… https://t.co/T6SVhJxbsK 11 minutes ago

JorOcUr

Jorge Ochoa Uriostegui Duda fails to win majority in Poland's presidential election https://t.co/cmNdawDXN3 12 minutes ago

ZbigniewRataj

Zbigniew Rataj Via @euronews: Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski https://t.co/SiNmO6eEwv 12 minutes ago

TomNolanPoland

Tom Nolan The incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in Sunday’s Polish presidential election, but fell short of the 50% h… https://t.co/eBygN76Rme 18 minutes ago


Poland's Duda leads in presidential election first round [Video]

Poland's Duda leads in presidential election first round

Latest poll shows Andrzej Duda ahead with almost 42 percent of votes against Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with 30.4 percent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda? [Video]

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:37Published
LGBT campaigners denounce President Duda's comments on "communism" [Video]

LGBT campaigners denounce President Duda's comments on "communism"

LGBT campaigners denounce President Duda's comments on "communism"

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:17Published