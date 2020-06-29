Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, six killed - police
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, six killed - police

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, six killed - police

The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, said Ghulam Nabi Memon, chief of police in Pakistan's biggest city and its financial hub.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi

Gunmen attack the Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi and police say at least four assailants have...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayNew Zealand HeraldCBC.caWorldNewsDeutsche WelleNYTimes.com


Pakistan: At least seven dead after gunmen attack stock exchange

Armed men have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, according to local police....
Deutsche Welle - Published

[Breaking] Terrorists Assault Karachi Stock Exchange, At Least 9 Killed

[Breaking] Terrorists Assault Karachi Stock Exchange, At Least 9 Killed The Pakistani stock exchange was attacked by a group of unidentified gunmen with explosives and...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.com




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Video of car used by gunmen outside Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi [Video]

Video of car used by gunmen outside Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi

This is the vehicle used by gunmen that launched an attack on the Pakistan stock exchange in Karachi on Monday (June 29). Video shows a dark blue car with the glass of the rear windscreen broken and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published
Gunmen attack Karachi stock exchange building in Pakistan [Video]

Gunmen attack Karachi stock exchange building in Pakistan

Official says gunmen have attacked stock exchange building in the country's financial hub and four assailants killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published