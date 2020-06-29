Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, six killed - police
The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, said Ghulam Nabi Memon, chief of police in Pakistan's biggest city and its financial hub.
Video of car used by gunmen outside Pakistan stock exchange building in KarachiThis is the vehicle used by gunmen that launched an attack on the Pakistan stock exchange in Karachi on Monday (June 29).
Video shows a dark blue car with the glass of the rear windscreen broken and..
Gunmen attack Karachi stock exchange building in PakistanOfficial says gunmen have attacked stock exchange building in the country's financial hub and four assailants killed.