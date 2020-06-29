Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, six killed - police

The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, said Ghulam Nabi Memon, chief of police in Pakistan's biggest city and its financial hub.

The Pakistani stock exchange was attacked by a group of unidentified gunmen with explosives and...

Armed men have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, according to local police....

Gunmen attack the Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi and police say at least four assailants have...