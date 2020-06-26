South Delhi DM informs about e-management set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID care centre

Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi's Chattarpur which has been converted into COVID-19 care centre.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the centre for inspection.

South Delhi DC, BM Mishra on Radha Soami centre said, "This is 10,000 bedded hospital and 2000 beds are ready for patients.

It is an air condition hall and all medical facilities have been taken under consideration.

The hall has been designed minutely keeping in mind all factors.

More than 300 computers will be set up and 100 tablets will be given to the medical staff here for management.

So this is a very modern, state of the art and very quickly prepared hospital."