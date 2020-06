Dominic Cummings leaves home after cabinet shake-up

Political adviser Dominic Cummings has left his London home today, accompanied by fellow Downing Street staffer Cleo Watson, following a cabinet shake-up that saw Sir Mark Sedwill step down as Cabinet Secretary.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn