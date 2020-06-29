Pakistan: Terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange building, all gunmen dead | Oneindia

Global  

Four heavily-armed terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing a police sub-inspector and four security guards.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, all the four terrorists were killed.

As per Geo News, the unidentified terrorists launched a grenade attack at the main gate and entered the building after opening indiscriminate firing.The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told news agency Reuters.

